Petrol, diesel prices haven’t increased for 31 days now; petrol selling at Rs 75.50 in Chennai today

Petrol, diesel prices today: After remaining unchanged yesterday, petrol and diesel prices have been once again cut by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday on account of fall in crude oil rates globally. It is the 30th day in a row today that the fuel prices have not been increased. In the national capital New Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 77.10 per litre (down 18 paise), and diesel at Rs 71.93 per litre (down 16 paise). In the business capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing 18 paise lower at Rs 82.62 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.36 after a decrease of 17 paise.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel were selling at Rs 75.50 per litre and Rs 70.19 per litre, respectively. While petrol can be availed at Rs 80.07 per litre and diesel at Rs 76.02 per litre in Bengaluru today.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Meanwhile, the crude oil prices were stable today, aided by expected supply cuts from OPEC but held back by record US production. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.5 per barrel at 0132 GMT, up 12 cents from their last settlement, Reuters reported. Brent crude oil futures were up 7 cents at $66.69 a barrel.