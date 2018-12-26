Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged after Christmas; petrol selling for Rs 69.79 per litre in Delhi

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 9:06 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday kept the petrol prices unchanged across the four metros.

petrol, diesel, petrol price, diesel price, petrol price, real petrol prices, petrol prices without taxThe petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 75.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 66.79 per litre in Mumbai today.

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday kept the petrol prices unchanged across the four metros. In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged at Rs 69.79 per litre and 63.83 per litre, respectively. The petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 75.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 66.79 per litre in Mumbai today.

Petrol prices are at Rs. 71.89 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 72.41 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices were at Rs. 65.59 per litre and Rs. 67.38 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil, the country’s largest fuel retailer.

Oil prices were mixed in thin trading on Wednesday as the U.S. benchmark rebounded from steep losses in the previous session, even though concern over the health of the global economy continued to overshadow the market in the longer term.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 35 cents, or 0.82 percent, at $42.88 per barrel, at 0152 GMT, having at one point risen as high as 2 percent from the last close. They had slumped 6.7 percent in the previous session to $42.53 a barrel – the lowest since June 2017, Reuters reported.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

