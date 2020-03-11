Petrol, diesel prices may fall further as crude oil price war escalates

Amid an ongoing price fall, Saudi Arabia has escalated the price war by announcing a further increase in production from the next month. (Bloomberg image)

Petrol and diesel prices in India have been sliding in the last 17 days and the trend may continue in near-term as well. Petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 70.29 and Rs 63.01 respectively in Delhi on Tuesday, according to IOCL. The fall in retail prices is in-line with plunging crude prices. Crude oil price in the global market had a freefall on Monday, primarily due to uncertainty in the demand and supply of oil. After the OPEC meeting ended with no consensus on cutting supply due to low demand, the prices started to swell up.

In more than a decade, the global oil demand can fall in full-year 2020 for the first time, said Oil Market Report – March 2020 by International Energy Agency (IEA). The major reasons behind this expectation is the deep contraction in China, which accounted for more than 80 per cent of global oil demand growth in 2019, and major disruptions to travel and trade, the IEA report added.

Amid an ongoing price fall, Saudi Arabia has escalated the price war by announcing a further increase in production from the next month. In April, Saudi Aramco said it would increase production to 12.3 mb/d. “Output will be 300,000 barrels per day over the company’s maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd,” said Aramco chief Amin Nasser in a statement received by Reuters. This has marked a major escalation in the price war.

Along with Saudi Arabia, Russia has also said that it could increase production by 0.5 mb/d. However, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak also mentioned that there is room to negotiate further on production and supply. Meanwhile, travel restrictions and lower industrial activity due to the virus have severely hit the markets of jet fuel, diesel, and gas oil. At IST 1200 hours, Brent crude is trading at USD 37.88 while it was trading at USD 54.01, a month back.