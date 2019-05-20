Petrol, diesel prices increase across major cities after elections get over

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 11:15:57 AM

The fuel retailers have hiked diesel and petrol prices on Monday across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennal. While, petrol prices have been raised by 8-10 paise a litre, diesel prices were increased by 15-16 paise a litre.

Petrol, diesel prices increase across major cities after elections get over on May 19

The state-run oil marketing companies have hiked the diesel and petrol prices on Monday across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennal. While, petrol prices have been raised by 8-10 paise a litre, diesel prices were increased by 15-16 paise a litre. In the national capital, petrol is selling at Rs 71.12 a litre as against the previous rate Rs 71.03 a litre on Sunday whereas, diesel prices surged to Rs 66.11 a litre from the earlier price of Rs 65.96 a litre on Sunday, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Mumbai, people need to shell out Rs 76.73 for one litre of petrol and Rs 69.27 for the same quantity of diesel. The petrol and diesel prices have been raised by 9 paise and 16 paise respectively. In Kolkata, the petrol  prices have been raised by 8 paise to Rs 73.19 a litre. Yesterday, the petrol was being sold at Rs 73.11 in Kolkata. Diesel prices have also been hiked by 15 paise to 68.01 a litre. Yesterday, it was selling at Rs 67.86 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is selling at Rs 73.82 a litre, 10 paise higher than yesterday’s price of Rs 73.72 a litre. The diesel prices have risen by 16 paise to Rs 69.88 a litre. Yesterday, the diesel was selling at Rs 69.72 a litre.

Today the international crude oil prices surged after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih indicated towards a consensus among OPEC and allied oil producers to continue with regulated supplies. While the, International Brent crude futures were last seen at $ 73.14 per barrel, up 0.93 cents, or 1.29 percent, from their last close, the US WTI was at $63.55, up 0.79 cents or 1.26 percent up from the previous close.

The crude oil prices have been under pressure due to trade tensions between US and China. Earlier, the prices edged lower due to demand fears but ended a week higher on rising supply concerns after escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol, diesel prices increase across major cities after elections get over
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition