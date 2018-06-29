Petrol, diesel prices in India today: Check city-wise revised fuel rates

Diesel price in Mumbai has been slashed and today’s price is Rs 71.49. Diesel price in Delhi Rs 67.38.

Petrol, diesel prices in India today: Petrol price in Mumbai has been slashed and currently stands at Rs 83.06 down from yesterday’s Rs 83.12. Petrol price in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai are Rs 75.55, Rs 78.23 and Rs 78.40 respectively, according to rates published on IOCL website. Diesel price in Mumbai has been slashed and today’s price is Rs 71.49. Diesel price in Delhi Rs 67.38. In Kolkata and Chennai, diesel price are Rs 69.93 and Rs 71.12. Revised rates are applicable from 6:00 a.m. on June 29.

Petrol price in the national capital territory has also remained in over Rs 75-mark. Petrol prices in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad are Rs 76.33, Rs 76.09, Rs 76.61 and Rs 76.49. Diesel price in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad Rs 68.50, Rs 68.28, Rs 67.57 and Rs 67.44.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reacted cautiously to the US demand to stop crude imports from Iran, saying the government “will go by the national interest”. Oil imports from Iran surged to about 705,000 barrels per day in May, the highest since last October, according to industry data, despite the threats of fresh US sanctions against Tehran after the US president Donald Trump had on May 8 unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal that his predecessor Obama had sewed up with Tehran. In May the volume rose 10.2 per cent over the previous month and about 45 per cent over the same month last year.