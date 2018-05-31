Petrol diesel prices in India today: After 1 paisa cut, relief comes today; check city-wise fuel rates

Petrol and diesel prices were yesterday cut by 1 paisa a litre each.

Petrol diesel prices in India today: A day after fuel prices were reduced by 1 paisa, petrol and diesel prices saw further reduction of 7 paise per litre and 5 paise a litre respectively on Thursday. Petrol prices in Delhi stands today at Rs 78.35 down from Rs 78.42 on May 30. In Mumbai, petrol will cost you Rs 86.16 per litre today. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol prices for May 31 are Rs 80.98 and 81.35 respectively. Meanwhile, Diesel prices also went down today. In Delhi, prices of non-branded Diesel stands at Rs 69.25 per litre which was Rs 69.30 yesterday. In Mumbai today, diesel can be purchased at 73.73 today. In Chennai and Kolkata rates are Rs 73.12 and Rs 71.80 per litre respectively.

This is the second reduction in rates coming after a 16 day relentless price hike that followed lifting of a nearly three-week hiatus on price revision just before Karnataka went to polls. Petrol and diesel prices were yesterday cut by 1 paisa a litre each. That reduction followed rates touching an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel in Delhi on Tuesday.

Prices vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals. In the 16 consecutive increases since May 14, petrol price was hiked by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38.

Yesterday initially Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had announced that fuel rates were cut by 60 paisa. Later reduced rates were revised. IOC in a statement clarified “There was a technical glitch in posting the selling prices of petrol and diesel on our website today. The selling prices of petrol and diesel w.e.f 30th May 2018 have been rectified on our website. Today, there is a minor reduction in fuel prices.”