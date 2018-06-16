Petrol, diesel prices: From just 1 paisa, fuel prices now cut by this much in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

The petrol and diesel prices have been kept unchanged today after an eight paise cut yesterday..

Petrol, diesel prices today: The petrol and diesel prices have been kept unchanged today after an eight paise cut yesterday. The fuel prices have not risen since May 29 when they touched a fresh lifetime high. The petrol and diesel price reduction began with just paisa and reached up to 45 paise under daily fuel price revision, which kick-started a year ago. So far, petrol prices have been cut by Rs 2.08 a litre and Rs 2.05 a litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. Diesel prices, similarly, have been cut by Rs 1.46 a litre and Rs 1.115 a litre in Delhi and Mumbai in 18 days.

Low international crude oil prices are understood to be leading to cut in fuel prices. Late last month, the Narendra Modi government came under fire when the fuel prices kept touching fresh highs each day. The government then assured that were looking for both ‘long-term’ and ‘short-term’ solutions to cushion the people against rising fuel prices. BJP ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari and Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST) would help.

Petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs 76.35 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 84.18 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs 79.24 per litre and Rs 79.02 per litre. Diesel in Delhi currently stands at Rs 67.85 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 74.24 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 70.40 per litre. In Chennai, it is Rs 71.62 per litre. Revise rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 16th June 2018. In National capital region (NCR), petrol prices are Faridabad Rs 77.13 a litre; Gurgaon Rs 76.88 a litre; Noida Rs 77.24; Ghaziabad Rs 77.12.