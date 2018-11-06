Petrol, diesel prices cut once again ahead of Diwali; how to check revised rates in your city

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 9:00 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali, once again cut the petrol and prices across the country.

The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata today are Rs 80.33 per litre and Rs 74.93 per litre, respectively. (File)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali, once again cut the petrol and prices across the country. The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are  Rs 78.42 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 73.07 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.9), respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are Rs 83.92 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 76.57 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.10), respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata today are Rs 80.33 per litre and Rs 74.93 per litre, respectively. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai are Rs 80.33 per litre and Rs 74.93 per litre, respectively. The fuel rate changes are effected at 6 am every day.

Also read: India stock market lacked cheer in Samvat 2074; Nifty gain moderate: Here are top gainers and losers

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The petrol and diesel prices on Monday in Delhi were Rs 78.56 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 73.16 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.20), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai were Rs 84.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 76.67 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21), respectively.

How to check latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city for the day, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Meanwhile, the oil prices slipped on Tuesday as concerns that an economic slowdown may curb fuel demand growth overshadowed the reintroduction of sanctions on Iran. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.93 a barrel at 0131 GMT, down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement, Reuters reported. International Brent crude oil futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $72.96 a barrel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol, diesel prices cut once again ahead of Diwali; how to check revised rates in your city
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition