Petrol, diesel prices cut once again ahead of Diwali; how to check revised rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali, once again cut the petrol and prices across the country. The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are Rs 78.42 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 73.07 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.9), respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are Rs 83.92 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14) and Rs 76.57 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.10), respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata today are Rs 80.33 per litre and Rs 74.93 per litre, respectively. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai are Rs 80.33 per litre and Rs 74.93 per litre, respectively. The fuel rate changes are effected at 6 am every day.

The petrol and diesel prices on Monday in Delhi were Rs 78.56 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 73.16 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.20), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai were Rs 84.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.22) and Rs 76.67 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21), respectively.

How to check latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city for the day, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Meanwhile, the oil prices slipped on Tuesday as concerns that an economic slowdown may curb fuel demand growth overshadowed the reintroduction of sanctions on Iran. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.93 a barrel at 0131 GMT, down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement, Reuters reported. International Brent crude oil futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $72.96 a barrel.