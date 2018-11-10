Petrol, diesel prices cut for 20th straight day, petrol at Rs 80.90 in Chennai; check rates in your city

In Kolkata, petrol can be purchased at Rs 79.81 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.44 per litre today. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut the prices of petrol and diesel for 20th day in a row on Saturday. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 77.89 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) and Rs 72.58 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 83.40 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) and Rs 76.05 (decrease by Rs 0.17), respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol can be purchased at Rs 79.81 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.44 per litre today. The petrol can be availed at Rs 80.90 and diesel at Rs 76.72 in Chennai today.

How to check revised rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city for the day, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Meanwhile, the oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Friday as global supply increased and investors worried demand growth could slow, pressuring U.S. crude to its longest stretch of daily declines since 1984, Reuters reported. Crude futures benchmarks have slid about 20 percent or more since peaking in early October. “What a difference a month makes,” Reuters reported citing Michael Tran, commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets.