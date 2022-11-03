Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The petrol and diesel rates remained steady on November 3, 2022 (Thursday), keeping the prices constant for six months now. In Delhi, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) update petrol and diesel rates daily at 6 AM, in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates.

The last country-wide change in fuel prices came on 21 May this year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since the central government excise duty cut, some states have also reduced VAT rates on auto fuels. Meghalaya was the last to revise the fuel rates when it increased VAT on August 24, because of which petrol now costs Rs. 96.83 per litre in Shillong and diesel is now priced at Rs. 84.72 per litre. The Maharashtra government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel in July.

Also Read: HDFC, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, JK Paper, Adani Wilmar, JSW group stocks in focus on F&O expiry

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Also Read: Rupee likely to remain under pressure amid risk aversion in global markets; USDINR pair to trade higher

India’s State-owned Oil Marketing Companies have lost an estimated $6.5 billion-$7 billion on petrol and diesel sales due to a virtual freeze in retail prices between November 2021 and August 2022 and their earnings may remain weak this year as they are yet to be compensated for these losses, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Indian Oil Corporation on October 29 reported a net loss of Rs 272.35 crores in the July-September quarter, marking the second consecutive loss in earnings.