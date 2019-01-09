Petrol, diesel price today kept unchanged for second day; petrol at Rs 68.50 per litre in Delhi

In Gurugram, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 69.82 per litre and Rs 62.54 per litre, respectively. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: Oil marketing companies kept diesel and petrol prices unchanged for the second consecutive day after a hike on Monday, on account of rising global crude oil prices. In Mumbai, the petrol today is retailing at Rs 74.16, while diesel price is priced at Rs 65.12 per litre in Mumbai, no change from yesterday’s price.

In the National capital Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 68.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.24 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 69.82 per litre and Rs 62.54 per litre, respectively. In Noida too, the petrol price also remained unchanged at Rs 69.79 per litre and diesel price at Rs 61.93 per litre.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 71.07 per litre and Rs 70.64 per litre, respectively. Besides, diesel in the two cities is retailing at Rs 65.70 per litre and Rs 64.01 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock exchanges – Sensex and Nifty – opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up about 250 points to 36,231.05, while the Nifty is trading above the 10,850-mark.

Asian shares rose to a 3-1/2-week high on Wednesday, on the back of growing optimism that the US and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that would severely disrupt the global economy, Reuters reported. On the other hand, Wall Street’s S&P 500 rose about 1% on Tuesday, extending its rebound from 20-month lows touched around Christmas to more than 9%.

Crude Oil Prices

Global crude oil prices were also up today, on hopes that the US and China can resolve a trade battle that has triggered a global economic slowdown, Reuters reported. While the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $50.29 per barrel as at 01:31, up 51 cents, or 1% from the last close, International Brent crude futures were up 42 cents, or 0.7% to $59.14 per barrel.