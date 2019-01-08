Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel prices remain unchanged; petrol at Rs 74.16 per litre in Mumbai

After consecutive cuts, oil retailers raised petrol and diesel prices on Monday for the first time since December 17, 2018.

Petrol price today: Oil marketing companies on Tuesday kept diesel and petrol prices unchanged after a hike on Monday, on account of rising international crude oil prices. Today, petrol is being sold at Rs 74.16 while diesel price is retailing at Rs 65.12 per litre in Mumbai. In the National capital Delhi, petrol can be availed at Rs 68.50 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 62.24 per litre.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 71.07 per litre and Rs 70.64 per litre, respectively. Besides, diesel in the two cities is retailing at Rs 65.70 per litre and Rs 64.01 per litre, respectively. In Noida, the petrol price also remained unchanged at Rs 69.79 per litre and diesel price at Rs 61.93 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol, diesel prices are at Rs 69.82 per litre and Rs 62.54 per litre, respectively.

After consecutive cuts, oil retailers raised petrol and diesel prices on Monday for the first time since December 17, 2018. As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

Crude oil

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices witnessed a recovery, on the hopes that talks to resolve the trade war between China and the US are underway, while OPEC-led supply cuts also tightened markets. International Brent crude futures were at $57.43 per barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.1% from the previous close.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249