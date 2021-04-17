Petrol, diesel price today 17 April 2021: Fuel cost steady for 2nd day; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, UP, Pune

Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remained unchanged on Saturday, April 17, 2021, for the second consecutive day after seeing a cut in fuel rates on Thursday. National Capital Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.40 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.73 per litre. The oil marketing companies — Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which own about 90 per cent of India’s retail fuel outlets, revise the fuel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices remain highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for petrol while diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.81 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100 mark in some cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in February, but with the fall in international oil prices, retail rates have come down. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

*Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre

*Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.61 per litre

*Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.13 per litre

*Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.60 per litre

*Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 93.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.05 per litre

*Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.19 per litre

*Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.62 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.58 per litre

*Chandigarh: Petrol prices 86.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.43 per litre

*Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.31 per litre

Brent crude oil price jumps 6% this week

Oil settled modestly lower on Friday but secured a weekly gain on a stronger demand outlook and signs of economic recovery in China and the United States that offset concerns about rising COVID-19 infections in other major economies. Brent crude settled down 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $66.77 a barrel. The global benchmark finished up 6 per cent on the week after rising in the past four sessions. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $63.13, according to Reuters.