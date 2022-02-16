Petrol, diesel price today, 16 Feb 2022: Fuel rates steady; check price in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for over 100 days straight on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for over 100 days straight on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices unchanged. Today, petrol in Delhi retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November 2021. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

This has been the longest period when the fuel prices remained unchanged, ever since the implementation of daily revision of prices which began in June 2017. In November last year, the Centre had announced an excise duty cut on fuels resulting in a sharp decline in petrol and diesel prices across the country. The most recent change in the price of petrol and diesel prices came on 1st December 2021 in Delhi after the local government reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price– Rs 109.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 95.41 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price – Rs 101.40 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price – Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 108.20 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price – Rs 100.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 95.02 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.56 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol Price – Rs 94.23 per lire, Diesel price – Rs 80.90 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 106.65 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 93.47 per litre

Noida: Petrol price – Rs 95.51 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.01 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price- Rs 95.90 per litre, Diesel price- Rs 87.11 per litre

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. The government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers from record-high retail fuel prices. The centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT cuts.