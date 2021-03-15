Petrol, diesel price today 15 March 2021: Rates unchanged for 15 days; check prices in Delhi, UP, other cities

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the sixteenth consecutive day on Monday across major cities in the country. The state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOL) raised the fuel prices last on February 27, 2021, petrol by 24 paise and diesel 15 paise. Petrol prices in the national capital, Delhi, stand at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47 per litre. As of today, among the major cities of the country, the highest petrol price is in Pune where it is retailing at Rs 97.59 per litre. While, the highest price of diesel is in Hyderabad which costs Rs 88.86 per litre, as per the data from Indian Oil Corporation (IOL) website. The oil marketing companies — Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) — revise the furl prices on a daily basis in accordance with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Citizens of Mumbai will have to shell out Rs 97.57 for a litre of petrol, while Rs 88.60 per litre for diesel. The fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT (value-added services) and freight charges. Besides, central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the two states which levy the highest VAT on fuel in the country. In February this year, petrol prices in these two states surpassed Rs 100 per litre level.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

In Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 93.11 per litre while diesel costs Rs 86.45 per litre on Monday. However, in Kolkata, petrol is available for Rs 91.35 a litre, and diesel at Rs 84.35 per litre. In Bengaluru, people will have to shell out Rs 94.22 for a litre of petrol while Rs 86.37 per litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 94.79 per litre. Similarly, petrol prices in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Kolkata, Pune are Rs 89.38, 92.24, 89.31, 91.35 and 97.59 per litre, respectively. While diesel prices in these states stand at Rs 81.66, 83.30, 82.21, 84.35 and 87.26 per litre, respectively.

Brent crude drifts near $70 a barrel

Globally, oil prices surged on Monday, with Brent drifting near $70 a barrel, propped up by output cuts from major producers and optimism about global economic and fuel demand recovery in the second half of the year, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for May gained 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $69.45 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.90 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15 per cent, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, Reuters cited refinery sources as saying.