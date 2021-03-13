Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 14th day on 13 Mar 2021; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, other cities

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 88.60 per litre on Saturday

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices were kept steady for the fourteenth consecutive day on Saturday across major cities in the country. The fuel prices have been stagnant since February 27, 2021, when petrol prices were raised by 24 paise and diesel by 15 paise. As of today, the highest petrol price is in Pune where it is retailing at Rs 97.59 per litre. The highest price of diesel is in Hyderabad which costs at Rs 88.86 per litre, as per the data from Indian Oil Corporation (IOL) website. Petrol prices in the national capital, Delhi, stand at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47 per litre on Saturday.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 88.60 per litre on Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges. Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh levy the highest VAT on fuel in the country. Petrol prices in these two states crossed Rs 100 per litre last month in February.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

In Chennai, petrol will cost Rs 93.11 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 86.45 a litre. However, in Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 91.35 a litre, and diesel at Rs 84.35 per litre. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel. The fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in accordance with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. In Bengaluru, people will have to shell out Rs 94.22 for a litre of petrol while Rs 86.37 per litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, petrol is available for Rs 94.79 per litre. Similarly, petrol prices in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Kolkata, Pune are Rs 89.38, 92.24, 89.31, 91.35 and 97.59 per litre, respectively. While diesel prices in these states stand at Rs 81.66, 83.30, 82.21, 84.35 and 87.26 per litre, respectively.

Oil prices in international market

On Friday, oil settled near $70 a barrel, supported by production cuts by major oil producer and optimism about a demand recovery in the second half of the year. Benchmark Brent settled down 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $69.22 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude ended down 41 cents to $65.61 a barrel. Brent and US crude ended the week roughly flat after prices touched a 13-month high on Monday, following seven straight weeks of gains, according to a Reuters report.