Petrol and diesel price today 11 June 2021: Rates breach record highs again; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel rates have increased 23 times since May 4. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were hiked once again today, after a short one-day pause. Petrol price in Delhi today costs Rs 95.85 per litre, an increase of 29 paise. Meanwhile, the price of diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 86.75 pe litre today, up 28 paise since yesterday. Rates have been hikes 23 times now since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.30, while diesel price has surged Rs 5.84 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 102.04 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 94.15 per litre. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 106.94 per litre and Rs 99.80 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 97.19 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.42 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 95.80 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.60 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 101.64 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.32 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 99.05 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.97 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 99.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.57 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 93.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.23 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 97.98 per litre; Diesel prices – 89.67 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 92.19 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.40 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 93.65 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.34 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday morning. US WTI crude futures for July traded at $70.07 per barrel. Brent crude futures were at $72.29 per barrel, according to Reuters.