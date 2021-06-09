Petrol and diesel price today 9 June 2021: Rates touch record highs in Delhi, Mumbai; check prices here

Fuel rates have been hikes 22 times since May 4. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel have been hiked once again today, taking fuel rates to record highs in metro cities. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 95.56 per litre, up 25 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the capital city costs Rs 86.47 litre today, an increase of 25 paise. Since May 4, rates have been hiked 22 times. During this period, the price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.01, while diesel price has surged Rs 5.56 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities at Rs 101.76 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 93.85 per litre. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 106.64 per litre and Rs 99.50 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 96.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.15 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 95.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.32 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 101.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.03 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 98.75 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.67 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 99.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.26 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 92.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.95 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 97.70 per litre; Diesel prices – 89.39 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices 91.91 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.12 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 93.36 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.06 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices soared on Wednesday morning as global demand recovery looked bright. US WTI crude futures for July breached the $70 mark again to trade at $70.25 per barrel. Brent crude futures for August were at $72.58 per barrel, according to Reuters.