Petrol, diesel price cut continues, petrol rates down 21 paise in Delhi; how to check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) once again decreased the prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday amid softening global crude oil prices. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 78.21 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21) and Rs 72.89 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 83.72 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.20) and Rs 76.38 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.19), respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 80.13 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.75 per litre. In Chennai, petrol can be availed at Rs 81.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.05 per litre.

How to check revised rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city for the day, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Meanwhile, the oil prices dipped on Thursday as record U.S. crude output heightened concerns of a return of global oversupply, stoking talk from within OPEC that production curbs may become necessary once again to prevent a glut. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $71.93 a barrel at 00301 GMT, down 14 cents from their last close, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.68 per barrel, virtually flat from their last settlement.