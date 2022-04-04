Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai: Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the 12th time in two weeks by oil marketing companies (OMC). In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre in a span of two weeks. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 103.81 per litre up from Rs 103.41 per litre yesterday, an increase of 40 paise from yesterday while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 95.07 per litre up from Rs 94.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 118.83 and Rs 103.07, respectively.

Pieces were hiked last week for the first time in 4 months. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs had earlier, neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days, while international oil prices were volatile. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

Petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs Rs 118.83 per litre, Diesel price: 103.07 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 103.81 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 95.07 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 109.34 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 99.42 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 113.45 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 98.22 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 103.87 per litre, Diesel: Rs 95.43 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 104.26 per litre, Diesel: Rs 95.50 per litre

Crude oil extends losses

Oil prices extended losses on Monday as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations, while a truce in Yemen could ease supply disruption concerns in the Middle East, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 79 cents, or 0.8%, to $103.60 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $98.45 a barrel, down 82 cents, or 0.8%.