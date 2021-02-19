Petrol crosses Rs 90 mark in Delhi, diesel at Rs 80.60

This pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.19 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.62 in Mumbai.
Diesel now comes for Rs 80.60 a litre in the national capital and for Rs 87.62 in Mumbai.
The increase follows a spurt in prices of oil in the international market, on which India is 85 per cent dependent to meet its needs. Brent oil crossed USD 65 a barrel on Thursday as a worsening US energy crisis took out almost 40 per cent of the nation’s crude production.
In 11 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.24 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.47. Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel. Retail pump prices defer from state to state depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight.