Petrol at lowest level in 2018; diesel selling for Rs 62.84 per litre in Noida today

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday once again slashed petrol and diesel prices as global crude oil rates continue to ease. The fuel rates have been cut by nearly 30 paise across four metros. The petrol is selling for Rs 69.26 per litre and diesel for Rs 63.32 per litre in the national capital Delhi today. The prices of petrol were cut by 29 paise to Rs 74.89 per litre and diesel price was cut by 32 paise to Rs 66.25 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol is now available at the cheapest rate in 2018.

In Noida, petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 69.37 per litre and Rs 62.84 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 71.37 per litre and Rs 65.07 per litre, respectively.

On Friday, petrol and diesel were selling for Rs 69.55 per litre and Rs 63.62 per litre, respectively in Delhi. While petrol was available for Rs 75.18 per litre in Mumbai, diesel was selling for Rs 66.57 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol was selling for Rs 71.65 per litre and diesel was available for Rs 65.37 per litre today.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.