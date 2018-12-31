Petrol at lowest level in 2018, diesel prices at 9-month low; check fuel rates in Mumbai on last day of year

Petrol price on Sunday was cut by 22 paise per litre to its lowest level in 2018 while diesel rates were reduced by 23 paise to a nine-month low. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs), on the last day of the year, slashed the petrol and diesel prices amid falling global crude oil rates. On Monday, petrol and diesel were selling for Rs 68.84 per litre and 62.86 per litre, respectively in the national capital Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remain at Rs 74.47 per litre and Rs 65.76 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are available for Rs 70.96 per litre and Rs 64.61 per litre, respectively. While petrol is selling for Rs 71.41 per litre, diesel is selling for Rs 66.35 per litre in Chennai today.

Also read: Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open positive on global cues; Kotak Mahindra, IDBI in focus

Petrol price on Sunday was cut by 22 paise per litre to its lowest level in 2018 while diesel rates were reduced by 23 paise to a nine-month low. The highest price for petrol was recorded on October 18 this year. Petrol prices, which have been on a decline since October 18. Diesel rates are at their lowest since March-end.

Crude oil prices

Brent crude futures – the international benchmark for oil prices – rose 42 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $53.63 a barrel by 0250 GMT. Brent declined nearly 20 percent in 2018 following two years of growth.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $45.65 a barrel, up 32 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close. WTI is down about 24 percent this year.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.