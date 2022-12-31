Petrol and Diesel Rate Today, 31 December: Fuel rates steady; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The oil prices in the country have not been changed on 31 December 2022 and costs have been steady for about seven months now. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May this year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is at Rs 94.27 per litre. The petrol price and diesel price in Delhi are at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively.

Any changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented from 6 am every day. The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol rate today: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels. Meghalaya was the last state to update the fuel prices when it increased VAT on August 24, because of which petrol now costs Rs 96.83 per litre in Shillong and diesel is now priced at Rs 84.72 per litre. The Maharashtra government cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel in July.