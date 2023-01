Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol, diesel rates remained unchanged across most cities b the country on Friday, 27 January 2023, keeping costs steady for about eight months now. In Delhi, a litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 96.72, while diesel in the National Capital is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel in the economic capital is selling at Rs 94.27 per litre. The last country-wide change in fuel rates happened on 21 May last year, when the central government slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Since then, several states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels. Himachal Pradesh government on 8 January increased value-added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. Note that fuel prices change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented from 6 am every day.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol rate today: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Note that Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) haven’t changed petrol and diesel prices since 6 April 2022, despite input crude oil prices rising from $102.97 per barrel that month to $116.01 per barrel in June and falling to $82 per barrel this month. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently asked Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to cut the retail prices of petrol and diesel if the crude oil prices in the international market come down and also if OMCs under recovery come down. OMCs incurred a loss of Rs 21,200 crore on account of selling petrol and diesel below the cost price.

Also Read Nifty to reclaim 18100 or correction to continue ahead of Budget? 7 things to know before market opening bell

Crude Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain. Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday. Brent was on track to post its second weekly rise if gains held. Improving gross domestic product and inflation data in the US provided hope that the Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, reducing fear of curtailment in economic activity and consequent oil demand.