Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol, diesel prices in the country remained unchanged on 27 December 2022. About seven months have passed since the last hike in petrol rates and diesel rates. On May 21 of this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre across the entire country. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Delhi, the cost of petrol is Rs 96.72 and diesel is Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively.

Every day at six o’clock, any adjustments to the price of petrol and diesel go into effect. The daily price revisions made by public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are in accordance with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices. The state-by-state variations in the cost of fuel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, local taxes, etc.

Oil prices rose on concerns that the frigid winter storms affecting the United States will impact the logistics and production of shale oil and petroleum products. Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1%, according to Reuters.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol rate today: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Since the national government cut the excise tax, some states have likewise slashed the fuel VAT. In July, the Maharashtra government reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre and on petrol by Rs 5 per litre. The last state to update fuel rates was Meghalaya, which raised its VAT on August 24. As a result, Shillong now pays Rs 96.83 for a litre of petrol and Rs 84.72 for a litre of diesel.