Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices were largely constant on Friday, 25 August across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last few months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day. The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

Also Read Antfin may sell 3.6% in Paytm through a block deal

Earlier this month, Congress accused the Centre of profiteering through its relentless imposition of taxes on petrol and diesel. They urge the Narendra Modi government to pass on the benefits of reduced international crude oil prices to the people. This, they argue, would alleviate the burden of “back-breaking inflation”. Congress general secretary (in charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh stated in Hindi that the Centre has the ability to provide relief by reducing petrol and diesel rates by Rs 25-30 per litre, akin to the tax levels during the previous UPA government, thus putting an end to the ongoing profiteering.

Currently in Delhi, the price of petrol stands at Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter. Here’s a look at fuel prices in other cities:

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre Kolkata: Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre New Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their petrol price and diesel price daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Any changes in petrol price and diesel price are implemented from 6 am every day. “Oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and diesel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter,” said Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri a few months ago.