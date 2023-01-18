Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, keeping petrol, diesel rates steady for more than seven months now. In Delhi, petrol price is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel in the National Capital is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is selling at Rs 94.27 per litre. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels. Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value-added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the govt slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise. After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Kolkata: Petrol rate today: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented from 6 am every day.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s gains, driven by optimism that a relaxation of China’s strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world’s top oil importer. Brent crude futures were up 52 cents, or 0.6%, at $86.44 a barrel at 0151 GMT, following a 1.7% rally in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $80.73 a barrel, having risen 0.4% on Tuesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report Chinese oil demand would grow 510,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year. But OPEC kept its 2023 global demand growth forecast unchanged at 2.22 million bpd.