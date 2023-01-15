Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Fuel prices remain unchanged on Sunday, 15 January 2023, keeping costs steady for about seven months now. In Delhi, petrol price is priced at Rs 96.72, while diesel in the National Capital is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is selling at Rs 94.27 per litre. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Also Read India’s big retail boom all set to be a premium experience this year

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels. Himachal Pradesh government on January 8 increased value added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies as per different fuel stations. On the other hand, the govt slashed taxes on petrol by 0.55 paise. After the revision, the VAT on diesel, will now go up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, pushing prices in the state to Rs 86 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol rate today: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented from 6 am every day.

Also Read Property tax collection: Civic bodies ramp up tech adoption

Crude oil prices climbed 3 percent to a one-week high on last Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in US crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.57, or 3.2 percent, to settle at $82.67 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.29, or 3.1 percent, to settle at $77.41.