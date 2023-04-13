Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: As a result of the upward trend in crude prices, petrol rates and diesel rates have seen a revision in prices across many major cities in India on Thursday, 13 April 2023. In Bangalore, petrol prices have risen by Rs 0.04 to Rs 101.99 per litre; in Gurgaon, petrol prices have seen a 49 paise hike per litre to Rs 97.38; in Patna, petrol has become dearer by 50 paise to Rs 107.74 per litre; Ranchi has seen a hike of Rs 0.19 to Rs 100.03 per litre of petrol.

Similarly, diesel prices have risen across the nation. Diesel has become costlier by 48 paise in Gurgaon and Patna to Rs 90.24 per litre and Rs 94.51 per litre respectively; in Bangalore, it has become more expensive by 5 paise to Rs 87.94 per litre; Pune has seen a hike of Rs 0.06 to Rs 92.43 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel. The Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal also announced a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor in the second full budget of the LDF government. A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre will be slapped on petrol and diesel.

Oil prices eased in early trading on Thursday after rising for the previous two sessions as investors remained cautious due to lingering concerns over a U.S. recession and weaker oil demand. Brent crude fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $87.14 a barrel by 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slid 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.10.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented from 6 am every day. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently asked OMCs to cut the retail prices of petrol and diesel if the crude oil prices in the international market come down and also if OMCs under recovery come down. OMCs incurred a loss of Rs 21,200 crore on account of selling petrol and diesel below the cost price.