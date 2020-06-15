Petrol and diesel prices increased in Gujarat, check new rates

By: |
Published: June 15, 2020 7:06 PM

The new rates will come into effect from midnight tonight, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds Finance portfolio. 

While the current price of petrol per litre is Rs 71.88 as on Monday in Gujarat, the price of diesel per litre is Rs 70.12.

The Gujarat government on Monday announced increase in the prices of petrol and diesel each by Rs 2 per litre.
The new rates will come into effect from midnight tonight, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds Finance portfolio. While the current price of petrol per litre is Rs 71.88 as on Monday in Gujarat, the price of diesel per litre is Rs 70.12. “The step is being taken in view of the state revenue dipping significantly due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown while the state expenditure going up to fight the COVID-19 crisis,” he told reporters.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol and diesel prices increased in Gujarat check new rates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Petrol, diesel prices rise for ninth straight day now; check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
2India gets its first natural gas exchange; trading to begin at these hubs initially
3Petrol, Diesel price hiked again; check today’s rates here