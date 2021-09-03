Petrol and diesel price today September 3: Fuel rates steady; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on September 3 were left unchanged, keeping petrol price above Rs 100/litre mark in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged once again on Friday by oil marketing companies. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.34 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.77 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.\
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.39 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.33 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.38 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.72 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.84 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 106.95 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.44 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.84 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.19 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.84 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.65 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.34 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.51 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.84 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.53 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.48 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.07 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.46 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices were down on Friday. Crude oil price moved lower on Thursday after OPEC+ decided to stay committed to increasing the oil supply. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $72.90 per barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures traded at $69.75 a barrel.
