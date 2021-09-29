Petrol and diesel price today September 29: Fuel rates unchanged today; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on September 29 were left unchanged, keeping petrol price in Delhi and Mumbai above Rs 100 mark.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol were left unchanged on Wednesday by oil marketing companies, a day after increasing the rate of both the fuels. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.39 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.57 per litre. Diesel price has been increased by nearly 70 paise in the preceding five days. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.47 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 97.21 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune
-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.17 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.87 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.67 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.02 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.30 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.92 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.06 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.48 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.74 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.17 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.59 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.67 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.61 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.31 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.29 per litre
Crude Oil price
Crude oil prices continued to slip for the second day straight on Wednesday morning as investors showed concern stemming from the rise of covid-19 across the globe. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $78.06 per barrel, down from the $80 per barrel price it touched earlier in the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $74.27 a barrel.
