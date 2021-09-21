Petrol and diesel price today September 21: Fuel rates steady for 16th day; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai, here

Petrol and diesel prices have been cut twice so far in September. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the sixteenth consecutive day on Tuesday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.62 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 5 when prices were reduced by 15 paise. So far this month, prices have been decreased twice, trimming the rate by 30 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.26 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.19 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 98.96 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.26 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.71 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 106.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.30 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.70 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.04 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.26 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.69 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.52 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.21 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.38 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.70 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.35 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 98.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.32 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices resumed marching upwards on Tuesday morning after two consecutive days of decline. According to Bloomberg, Brent crude futures were trading at $74.43 per barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $70.85 a barrel.