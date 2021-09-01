Petrol and diesel price today September 1: Fuel gets 15 paise cheaper today; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Fuel rates have been trimmed after a seven day pause. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were cut by oil marketing companies on Wednesday after a seven-day hiatus. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.34 per litre, down 15 paise from yesterday. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.77 per litre, a 15 paise drop from yesterday. Petrol and diesel price were left unchanged for 35 days earlier last month. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.39 per litre, down 13 paise from yesterday. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.33 per litre, down 15 paise. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.38 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.72 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.84 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 106.95 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.44 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.84 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.19 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.40 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.84 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.65 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.34 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.51 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.84 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.53 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.48 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.07 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.46 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil price was holding steady on Wednesday morning, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, later in the day. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $71.70 per barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures traded at $68.57 a barrel.