Petrol and diesel price today October 5: Petrol, diesel rates hiked again; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked on Tuesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol were hiked by oil marketing companies once again on Tuesday, after a one-day hiatus. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 102.64 per litre, up 25 paise since yesterday while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 91.07 per litre, an increase of 30 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 4 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 108.67 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 98.80 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT charges in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 100.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.59 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 103.36 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.17 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 108.22 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.85 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 106.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.66 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 106.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.37 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 99.94 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.68 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 104.81 per litre; Diesel prices – 94.18 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 98.80 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.80 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 100.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.79 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday, a day after crude oil soared higher on OPEC+ decision to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $81.83 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $77.52 a barrel.