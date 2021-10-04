Petrol and diesel price today October 4: Fuel rates unchanged; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel price at near all-time highs. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol were left unchanged on Monday by oil marketing companies after four consecutive days of price hikes. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 102.39 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 90.77 per litre. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 108.43 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 98.48 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 100.01 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.31 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 103.07 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.87 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.54 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 105.95 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.34 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 106.51 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.04 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 99.70 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.38 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 104.56 per litre; Diesel prices – 93.88 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 98.56 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.50 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 100.12 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.49 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices slipped on Monday morning ahead of OPEC+ meeting to deliberate on supply. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $79.04 per barrel, down from the $80 per barrel price it touched earlier last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $75.61 a barrel.