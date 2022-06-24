Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Friday (24 June) as OMCs kept prices steady for Prices have remained undisturbed for over a month now since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on 21 May 2022. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 AM every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. After the Central government’s decision to cut excise duty, several state governments slashed VAT on petrol and diesel.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price: Rs 111.35 per litre, Diesel price: 97.28 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Oil prices rise as nations seek to address global crude oil, fuel supply tightness

Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Friday as nations seek to address global crude oil and fuel supply tightness. Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $110.44 a barrel at 0012 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $104.31 a barrel.