Petrol and diesel price today January 12: No change in fuel rates; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on January 12 across the country. Petrol rate in the National Capital of Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the capital is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel is retailing at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than two months while international oil prices remain volatile. Petrol and diesel prices were recently changed in Delhi where prices fell on December 1 after the local government reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol from 30% to 19.40%. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price– Rs 109.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 95.41 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price – Rs 101.40 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price – Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 108.20 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price – Rs 100.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 95.02 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.56 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 106.65 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 93.47 per litre

Noida: Petrol price – Rs 95.51 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.01 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price- Rs 95.90 per litre, Diesel price- Rs 87.11 per litre

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. The government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers from record-high retail fuel prices. The centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT cuts.

Crude Oil inches higher

Crude oil prices moved up on Wednesday as investors gauged future demand for crude oil. Brent Crude price was 22 cents or 0.3% higher, trading at $83.94 per barrel mark. Meanwhile US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 38 cents or 0.5% to $81.60 a barrel, according to a Reuters report.