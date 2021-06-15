Petrol and diesel price today 15 June 2021: Rates steady at record highs; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel prices were not hiked today. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged on Tuesday, after having seen a rate revision just a day ago. Petrol price in Delhi today costs Rs 96.41 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 87.28 per litre today. Rates have been hiked 24 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.72, while diesel price has surged Rs 6.25 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 102.58 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 94.70 per litre. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 107.53 per litre and Rs 100.37 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 97.69 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.92 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 96.34 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.12 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 102.18 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.86 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 99.063 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.52 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 100.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.14 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 93.74 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.76 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 98.53 per litre; Diesel prices – 90.20 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 92.73 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.92 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 94.19 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.87 per litre

Crude Oil price

On Tuesday morning, crude oil price was up for the fourth day straight. Brent crude futures were up at $73.29 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were also up, trading at $71.29 a barrel, according to Reuters.