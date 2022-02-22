Petrol and diesel price today February 22: Fuel rates remain steady; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on February 22 remain unchanged keeping fuel rate in Mumbai at Rs 109.98 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices saw no change on February 22 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices steady once again. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

OMCs have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than two months while international oil prices remain volatile. The most recent change in the price of petrol and diesel prices came on December 1 in Delhi after the local government reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol from 30% to 19.40%. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price– Rs 109.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 95.41 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price – Rs 101.40 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price – Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 108.20 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price – Rs 100.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 95.02 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.56 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol Price – Rs 94.23 per lire, Diesel price – Rs 80.90 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 106.65 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 93.47 per litre

Noida: Petrol price – Rs 95.73 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.21 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price- Rs 95.59 per litre, Diesel price- Rs 86.81 per litre

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. The government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers from record-high retail fuel prices. The centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT cuts.

Crude Oil price at new high

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday morning, scaling a fresh seven-year high. Investors reacted to growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine with the former orders troops into two regions. Brent crude futures rose $2 to trade at $97.49 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were sitting at $94.32 a barrel, according to Reuters.