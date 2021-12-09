Petrol and diesel price today December 9: Rates static; check price in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol and diesel rates were unchanged today. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol, diesel prices remained static on Thursday (9 December) across various cities in the country. Currently, petrol rate in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the national capital is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price- Rs 109.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 95.41 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price – Rs 101.40 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price – Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 108.20 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price – Rs 100.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 95.02 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.56 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 106.65 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 93.47 per litre

Noida: Petrol price – Rs 95.51 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.01 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price- Rs 95.90 per litre, Diesel price- Rs 87.11 per litre

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut excise duties petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. The centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT cuts.

Crude Oil prices edged higher

Oil prices ended on Wednesday, maintaining a positive tone despite concerns regarding the Omicron variant derailing global economic growth. Brent crude futures settled at $75.82, up 38 cents, or 0.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $72.36 a barrel, up 31 cents or 0.4%.