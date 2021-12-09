Petrol and diesel price today December 9: Rates static; check price in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol, diesel prices remained static on Thursday (9 December) across various cities in the country. Currently, petrol rate in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the national capital is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are […]
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol, diesel prices remained static on Thursday (9 December) across various cities in the country. Currently, petrol rate in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the national capital is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
- Petrol and diesel price today November 26: Rates unchanged for 22nd day; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
- Petrol and diesel price today November 23: Rates steady for 19th day; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
- Petrol and diesel price today November 18: Rates steady for 14th day; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram
Mumbai: Petrol price- Rs 109.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 95.41 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai: Petrol price – Rs 101.40 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 91.43 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol price – Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.79 per litre
Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 108.20 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol price – Rs 100.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 85.01 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 95.02 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.56 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 106.65 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 93.47 per litre
Noida: Petrol price – Rs 95.51 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.01 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol price- Rs 95.90 per litre, Diesel price- Rs 87.11 per litre
The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut excise duties petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. The centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT cuts.
Crude Oil prices edged higher
Oil prices ended on Wednesday, maintaining a positive tone despite concerns regarding the Omicron variant derailing global economic growth. Brent crude futures settled at $75.82, up 38 cents, or 0.5%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $72.36 a barrel, up 31 cents or 0.4%.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.