Petrol and diesel price today December 21: Rates kept unchanged across country; check price in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol rate in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel is priced at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol, diesel prices continue to remain unchanged on Tuesday (21 December) across various cities in the country. Currently, petrol rate in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the national capital is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel is retailing at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the Centre cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. It has been more than a month and half now since petrol and diesel prices have seen any changes, except in Delhi where petrol prices fell on December 1 after the Kejriwal government reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol from 30% to 19.40%.

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. OMCs have neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates in last one-and-a-half months even as international oil prices remained volatile with benchmark Brent crude plunging below $70 a barrel on November 30 from $84.78 on November 9. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price– Rs 109.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 95.41 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price – Rs 101.40 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price – Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 108.20 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price – Rs 100.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 95.02 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.56 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 106.65 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 93.47 per litre

Noida: Petrol price – Rs 95.51 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.01 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price- Rs 95.90 per litre, Diesel price- Rs 87.11 per litre

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. The government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers from record-high retail fuel prices. The centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT cuts. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on December 1, a decision was taken to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices to 19.40%, bringing down the price by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Soon, there might be more relief in terms of petrol prices as the Modi government has reduced the GST rate on ethanol from 18% to 5% under the Ethanol Mixed Petrol (EBP) program. Under the EBP program, ethanol is mixed in petrol. The information was shared by Minister of State for Petrol and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli in Lok Sabha recently.

Oil edges higher on Tuesday

Globally, oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, though investors remained worried about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, prompting countries to consider more restrictions potentially denting fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 0.1 per cent, to $71.61 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.3 per cent, to $68.84 a barrel

Crude oil prices took a dive on Monday as fresh Omicron fears spooked the market. At 11:32 a.m. EDT, WTI crude was trading at $66.44, down $4.42 (-6.24%) on the day, with Brent crude trading at $69.69, down $3.83 (5.21%) per barrel as traders fear the demand destruction that could result from fresh lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.