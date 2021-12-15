Petrol and diesel price today December 15: Rates continue to remain unchanged; check price in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel Rate on December 15 were left unchanged.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol, diesel prices remained stagnant on Wednesday (13 December) across various cities in the country. It has been more than a month now since petrol and diesel prices have seen any changes, except Delhi where petrol prices fell on December 1 after the Delhi government reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices from 30% to 19.40%. Currently, petrol rate in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the national capital is retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai: Petrol price– Rs 109.98 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi: Petrol price – Rs 95.41 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai: Petrol price – Rs 101.40 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price – Rs 104.67 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol price – Rs 108.20 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol price – Rs 100.58 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol price – Rs 95.02 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 86.56 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol price – Rs 106.65 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 93.47 per litre

Noida: Petrol price – Rs 95.51 per litre, Diesel price – Rs 87.01 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol price- Rs 95.90 per litre, Diesel price- Rs 87.11 per litre

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. The centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels, following which several states announced VAT cuts. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on December 1, a decision was taken to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices to 19.40%, bringing down the price by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Crude Oil prices fall on Wednesday

Oil prices fell on Wednesday for a third day amid growing expectations that supply growth will outpace demand growth next year, even though the Omicron coronavirus variant is not seen curbing mobility as sharply as earlier COVID-19 variants. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.21 a barrel, after losing 56 cents in the previous session. Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.27 a barrel, after losing 69 cents on Tuesday.