Petrol and diesel price today August 26: Petrol, Diesel rates unchanged; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

August 26, 2021 8:22 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rate on August 26 was left unchanged across metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and others.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and diesel prices were cut two days ago. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by oil market companies on Thursday, for a second day straight. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.49 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.92 per litre. So far this week prices have been cut twice. The price of petrol was cut for the first time in 35 days on Sunday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.52 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.48 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.52 per litre
-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.98 per litre
-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.59 per litre
-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.34 per litre
-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.99 per litre
-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.49 per litre
-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.65 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.98 per litre
-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.66 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.62 per litre
-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.60 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday morning, halting an upward march seen earlier this week. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures were trading at $71.80 per barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $67.81 a barrel. Brent Crude and WTI Crude have risen more than 8% so far this week. 

