Petrol and diesel price today August 24: Petrol, Diesel rates fall again; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Fuel rates have been cut for the second time this week. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of petrol and diesel were trimmed by oil market companies again on Tuesday after a brief pause yesterday. With this, the price of petrol and diesel has been reduced for the second day this week. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.49 per litre, down 14 paise while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.92 per litre, down 15 paise from yesterday. The price of petrol was cut for the first time in 35 days on Sunday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 107.52 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.48 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is due to various local VAT factors in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 99.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.52 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.82 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.98 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 107.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.59 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.34 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 105.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.99 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 98.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.49 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 103.65 per litre; Diesel prices – 91.98 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 97.66 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.62 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 99.21 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.60 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices were climbing higher on Tuesday morning. Brent crude futures were trading at $69.41 per barrel on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $66.24 a barrel, according to Reuters.