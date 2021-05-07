  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 7 May 2021: Price hiked for 4th day running; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi here

By:
May 7, 2021 8:45 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rates have now surged higher for four consecutive days. Petrol price in Mumbai is the highest among metro citites.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and diesel prices have been rising constantly this week. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel continue to march higher, now increasing for the fourth day in a row. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 91.27 per litre, up 28 paise since yesterday. Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 81.73 litre, an increase of 31 paise. Prices were first changed on Tuesday after an 18 hiatus. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities at Rs 97.61 per litre, up 27 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.82 per litre, a jump of 33 paise. Petrol rates in Mumbai are inching closer to the Rs 100 mark. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.  Petrol price in Delhi has increased by 87 paise in four days, while diesel price has surged Re 1.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 93.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.65 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.41 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.57 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 97.25 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.12 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.30 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.64 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.86 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.11 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.44 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.18 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 93.50 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.62 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.80 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.40 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 89.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 82.30 per litre

Crude Oil

Crude oil price dropped on Thursday evening but reversed some losses during the early hours of trade on Friday. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $64.80 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were at $68.17 per barrel, according to Reuters. 

