Petrol and diesel price today 6 May 2021: Rates hiked for 3rd day straight; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

By: |
May 6, 2021 8:31 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel rate on May 6 was changed for the third consecutive day. Fuel cost remains highest In Mumbai among metro cities.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaThe divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were hiked for the third day running on Thursday. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 90.99 per litre, an increase of 25 paise since yesterday. Diesel price was increased by 30 paise to Rs 81.42 per litre. Prices were first changed on Tuesday after an 18 hiatus. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 97.34 per litre, up 2 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.49 per litre, a jump of 30 paise. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol price in Delhi has increased by 59 paise in three days, while diesel price has soared by 69 paise.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.90 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.35 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 91.14 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.26 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.98 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.79 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 94.01 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.31 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.57 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.77 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.23 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.87 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 93.23 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.30 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.53 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.09 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.93 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.99 per litre

Crude Oil price falls

Crude oil prices cooled down on Thursday morning, after hitting fresh highs on Wednesday. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $65.43 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were down at $68.80 per barrel, according to Reuters. 

