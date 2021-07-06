  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 6 July 2021: Rates unchanged today; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, here

By:
July 06, 2021 8:28 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel prices were left unchanged today at record highs. Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 105.92 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol was left unchanged today after two consecutive hikes in the previous days. Petrol price in Delhi now stands at Rs 99.86 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.36 per litre today. Fuel prices have increased 34 times since May 4 and thrice this month. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 9.17, while diesel price has surged Rs 9.48 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 105.92 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 96.91 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to various factors including local VAT in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 100.75 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.91 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 99.84 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.27 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 105.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.02 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 103.20 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 94.72 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 103.78 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 97.40 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 97.10 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.83 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 101.91 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.29 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 96.03 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.00 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 97.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.96 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday morning as OPEC+ talks were abandoned.  Brent crude traded at $77.23 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were at $76.38 a barrel, according to Reuters.

Stock Market

