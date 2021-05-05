Petrol and diesel price today 5 May 2021: Fuel rates hiked once again; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the second consecutive day today. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were hiked for the second day running on Wednesday. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 90.74 per litre, an increase of 19 paise against yesterday’s price. Diesel price was increased by 21 paise to Rs 81.12 per litre. Prices were changed yesterday after 18 consecutive days of stable prices. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 97.12 per litre, up 17 paise since yesterday. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 88.19 per litre, a jump of 21 paise. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.70 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.09 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.92 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.98 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.76 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.50 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.77 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.01 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.34 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.46 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 89.05 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.59 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 93.00 per litre; Diesel prices – 84.02 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.31 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.81 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.70 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.71 per litre

Crude Oil price rises

Crude oil prices continue to increase as the bullish outlook on oil gains momentum. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $66.29 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were up at $69.46 per barrel, according to Reuters.